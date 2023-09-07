Apiar Commercial Risk Management joins PSB’s Accelerate Conference as gold-level sponsor

We are thrilled to announce Apiar Commercial Risk Management as a gold-level sponsor for the upcoming Powersport Business magazine’s Accelerate Conference on November 5-7. Apiar, a member of the Cell Brokerage Risk Management Group, stands ready to provide expert risk management solutions tailored specifically for powersport dealers.

Apiar’s Powersport Dealership Service Team is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and risks associated with your dealership operations, inventory management, and your valuable employees, no matter where you are located nationwide. Its unique team has a wide range of dealership management, insurance, and risk management expertise. The result is an industry-leading understanding of your dealership’s risk management needs.

“Our comprehensive approach goes beyond standard risk management. It encompasses thorough policy reviews, dedicated advocacy within the market, effective loss control measures, and expert claims management,” says Zach Materne, commercial risk management consultant for Apiar. “My experience in operating my family’s powersport dealership and as an insurance broker specializing in dealership risk has given me a unique perspective. I’ve lived the challenges, triumphs, and setbacks dealerships can encounter. This perspective enables me to craft comprehensive risk management strategies that truly safeguard a dealership’s assets and financial well-being.”

We are also excited to have Materne join our Finance Roundtable discussion at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Westin Galleria convention center in Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Materne will have a booth for dealers to visit and talk shop during breaks.

Our agenda for this year’s conference includes sessions from noted industry trainers and panel discussions on topics such as Finance, Distribution, and Dealer Operations. We will also be handing out some “major awards” on Nov. 6 as the industry gets together to celebrate its finest.

Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker says that this year’s event will feature two keynote speakers to kick off the educational tracks on both days. “We will have Economist Curtis DuBay kick off Day 1, and a session on Emotionally Intelligent Leadership led by Stephen Barth on Day 2. We will also have well-known industry trainers and advisors leading sessions throughout the three-day event.”

Sponsors of the 2023 Accelerate Conference to date are as follows:

● Torque Group – Platinum

● Synchrony – Platinum

● Podium – Platinum

● National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

● MotoTV – Gold

● Volcon ePowersports – Gold

● Speed Leasing – Gold

● Riders Advantage – Gold

● Apiar Commercial Risk Management – Gold

● 700 Credit – Silver

● Sheffield Financial – Silver

● ZiiDMS – Silver

● Protective Asset Protection – Silver

● CycleTrader.com – Silver

● AppOne – Silver

● Rollick – Silver

● Morgan Stanley – Silver

Dealers and industry members can register for the 2023 Accelerate Conference on the event’s website.

