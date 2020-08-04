Fuel Capital Protect is latest protection product for F&I departments

Fuel Capital Group has announced a partnership with Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, a leading provider of third-party private label protection products.

The program enables the Fuel Capital Group to provide a complete, branded protection product solution to dealers under the Fuel Capital Protect name. Products available include Vehicle Service Protection (VSP), Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), and Tire & Wheel Protection. Additionally, Safe-Guard will support the Fuel Capital Protect program through technology integration, sales and marketing content, and dealer training as well as the administration of the program.

“Joining forces with Safe-Guard provides a tremendous boost to our organization, our dealers and their riders,” said Stephen Pietrowicz, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “This partnership enables Fuel Capital to bring new, industry-leading solutions to the table for our dealers, which enhances their business by driving revenue and customer retention while improving the owner experience for the customers they serve.”

VSP offers customers multiple mechanical breakdown coverage plans with a variety of terms available. Additional benefits include towing, rental vehicle reimbursement and trip interruption coverage. GAP waives up to $50,000 of the “gap” due to a covered total loss and also covers up to $1,000 of the primary insurance deductible.

Tire & Wheel Protection covers the replacement of tires or wheels that were structurally damaged due to a covered road hazard. Tire & Wheel Protection also includes towing reimbursements and covers the replacement of aftermarket tires and wheels during the remaining agreement terms. There are no deductibles and no limits on occurrences. All products include terms up to 48 months for leased bikes and 72 months for financed bikes.

At the core of Fuel Capital Group’s strategy is a technology driven platform that provides dealers with near immediate approvals, 100 percent paperless DocuSign contracting and 48-hour funding commitment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fuel Capital to provide them with a fully branded, one-stop resource to Safe-Guard’s proven protection products and dealer business solutions,” said Tony Catania, chief revenue officer of Safe-Guard. “Fuel Capital is a premier player within the motorsports industry and we’re proud to power innovative and value-added solutions for this great brand.”