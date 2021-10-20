Dealership takes different approach to F&I sales

The dealership GM prefers 1,000 units on hand, but 100 is more the norm these days.

Don’t miss managing editor Nick Longworth’s article in the October edition of the magazine, featuring All-Terran Motors in Grand Junction, Colorado. The riding is epic in their location, and the customer experience when dealing with F&I sales apparently gets the same rating.

Click the image below to read the article.

Interested in learning more about how your dealer peers are approaching F&I sales? Join us at the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Nov. 8-10 in Atlanta. Click here to register: powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com.