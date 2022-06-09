Cardo Systems partners with KTM for Packtalk Edge

Cardo Systems has announced a partnership with KTM. As part of the partnership, Cardo will unveil the KTM Packtalk Edge, which comes with distinctive KTM color and graphics.

Knowing KTM and their loyal following, KTM Packtalk Edge was created for “orange bleeders,” ready to share their experiences whether ripping up the tarmac, terrorizing a trail or getting ruthless with a rut.

The Bluetooth unit is water, dust and mudproof and comes with unique “Air Mount,” which means it can be quickly and easily magnet mounted to any helmet. Forget about tools and antennas also: the KTM Packtalk Edge is as easy to handle as any KTM model.

The Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) software means up to 15 bikes can hook-up to the same signal with an 8 km range (1.6 km rider to rider). Deep wideband intercom quality is fused with speaker excellence provided by renowned supplier JBL and a new generation of noise cancelling microphone. The mic itself benefits from the Natural Voice operation engine meaning the KTM Packtalk Edge can be activated by a simple voice command. 13 hours of battery life comes courtesy of a 1-2 hour charging period (through a USB-C port) and full compatibility with KTMconnect or other App options.

“Our alliance with Cardo means we can celebrate two things that are really important to us at KTM,” said Federico Valentini, KTM head of Global Marketing. “The first is equipping KTM riders with leading technology to maximize their riding experience and we know that Cardo are one of the best partners to be able to achieve this. The KTM Packtalk Edge is a great piece of kit that will really help make a difference to any shared trip with say a KTM Duke or KTM Adventure. The second is making sure that any journey with a KTM is as fun and thrilling and memorable as it can be. If this is done with friends or bike buddies then even better and where the KTM Packtalk Edge becomes pretty indispensable.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to join forces with KTM to offer riders the most advanced Packtalk Edge KTM-branded device,” said Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems. “As a motorcyclist, as soon as you see orange, your mind instantly knows it’s KTM. Alongside its broad range of powerwear, riders are able to express their brand loyalty all the way through to their communications device.”

The KTM Packtalk Edge will be available from KTM and Cardo retailers in July.