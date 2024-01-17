Kriega teams up with Helmet House in U.S. distribution deal

Kriega, known for their premium motorcycle luggage, backpacks, hydration packs, and waist packs has partnered with Helmet House as its exclusive U.S. distributor. According to a press release, the deal will enhance Kriega’s presence in the motorcycle market and maintain its focus on providing an exceptional consumer experience. Helmet House will distribute the full range of Kriega products, covering sports/touring, modern/retro/classic and adventure/off-road bikes.

Helmet House will distribute the full range of Kriega products, covering sports/touring, modern/retro/classic and adventure/off-road bikes. (Photo: Kriega USA)

Speaking from the company’s UK headquarters, Dom Longman, CEO of Kriega, comments: “This partnership signifies a major step forward for Kriega and aligns two companies with a passion for delivering quality to the motorcycling community. We have slowly but surely built a great following in the USA, and now, thanks to Helmet Houses’s reach and network of dealers, it will allow motorcyclists curious about our products to feel the quality before investing.”

Dave Bertram, CEO of Helmet House, states: “When it comes to motorcycle luggage, I’m all about quality and function-driven design, and I appreciate a respected brand. That’s why I’m thrilled to partner with Kriega, a company globally recognized for its award-winning products. Kriega’s reputation for offering the highest standards of functionality and manufacturing is unmatched, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”

The addition of Kriega reinforces Helmet House’s position as a leading distributor of premium helmets and riding gear.