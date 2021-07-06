Cardo Systems, HARMAN enter into five-year collaboration

Cardo Systems has announced that it has extended its cooperation with HARMAN for premium audio quality for motorcycle communications systems. The broader collaboration between Cardo Systems and HARMAN will include new integrated JBL-produced and –branded speakers delivering superior audio experience to users of Cardo’s units world-wide.

Powersports Business recently reported in its digital edition about Cardo’s efforts to keep customers in the industry long-term through its communications products.

Since 2004 Cardo System has developed Bluetooth communication systems and put user experience at the heart of the product’s design and functionality. Through extensive market research, the team at Cardo Systems learned that aside from performance and ease of use; sound quality is one of the most important features to a customer. Constantly pushing to innovate and develop, it has introduced premium integrated audio solution through its PACKTALK and Freecom products that are powered by JBL.

The Sound by JBL agreement comes on top of Cardo’s leading Dynamic Mesh Communication intercom technology in its PACKTALK units, and natural voice operation available in its Packtalk and Freecom 4+ units. The collaboration between both brands will continue to benefit users who are wanting to experience premium sound quality for their ride with JBL speakers featured in future Cardo Systems products.

“JBL sound powers life’s most exciting moments and our extended relationship marks another milestone in both brands innovating and developing to achieve world-class audio for our customers,” said Johnny Williams, vice president and general manager for Embedded Audio at HARMAN in the announcement.

“Our market research showed that audio quality is key in ensuring our products remain unmatched in rider communication and entertainment. The broadening of our collaboration and extended agreement with HARMAN Embedded Audio reflects our commitment in providing the highest quality products to our customers, allowing us to bring a new standard of sound for the best riding experience possible,” said Shachar Harari, vice president of business development at Cardo Systems.