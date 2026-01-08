Yamaha Motor Finance Corp. USA appoints new president

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (YMFUS) announced the appointment of Kevin Duck as president, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Duck brings more than two decades of experience in financial services and captive finance organizations, with proficiencies in credit risk management, portfolio strategy, analytics, and organizational leadership. He has been successful in building scalable credit platforms, strengthening risk governance, and supporting profitable growth across complex consumer finance portfolios.

“Kevin’s strategic leadership and deep understanding of financial services make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA,” says Jeff Young, president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, and chairman of YMFUS.

“He has a proven ability to balance disciplined risk management with growth-oriented innovation, and his people-focused leadership approach aligns strongly with Yamaha’s culture and long-term vision.”

Previously, Duck served as chief risk and strategy officer for YMFUS, where he was responsible for establishing the company’s credit risk management framework, underwriting policies, pricing strategies, and portfolio analytics. In this role, he also led enterprise-level strategic initiatives supporting operational efficiency, product innovation, and data-driven decision-making.

Before joining Yamaha, Duck held senior leadership roles at CarMax Auto Finance, serving as vice president and chief credit officer, where he oversaw credit risk, analytics, portfolio forecasting, and investor-facing securitization activities. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Capital One and The Home Depot, providing him with broad enterprise, analytical, and operational experience.

“I am honored to step into the role of president at Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA,” says Duck. “YMFUS has established a strong foundation supporting Yamaha dealers and customers nationwide. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and delivering long-term value across the Yamaha ecosystem.”