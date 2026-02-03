John Franco named GM, ownership partner of Moto Julia

Moto Julia announced that John Franco has joined as general manager and ownership partner, ushering in a new era for the New Orleans dealership that has been featured in the Powersports Business series “The Turnaround Project.”

Moto Julia is a BMW, Ducati, Triumph, and Vespa dealership based in New Orleans. (File photo)

Franco is a lifelong rider and builder with deep roots in the motorcycle industry. He brings a blend of technical expertise, business leadership, and cultural credibility to the role. From owning his first shop at 17 to founding Wicked Bros Exhaust — a brand that supplied custom exhaust systems to more than 500 dealers worldwide — Franco has built a career defined by craftsmanship, innovation, and authenticity. His motorcycles and components have been featured in major publications, on television, and in museum exhibits.

Now, as both GM and equity partner, Franco says he is focused on transforming Moto Julia into more than a traditional dealership. He explains his vision is to build a true community hub while delivering a premier ownership experience that supports riders across every stage of their journey.

“Riders today expect more than a transaction — they want connection, expertise, and a dealership that feels like part of their lifestyle,” says Franco. “Our goal is to make Moto Julia a place riders want to be, not just a place they buy from.”

Central to this transformation is Moto Julia’s partnership with Max Materne and Ownex.io, a platform and movement focused on redefining the dealership-customer relationship. Moto Julia is also the featured dealership for The Dealer Lab Podcast, where new tools, processes, and operating models are developed and tested in real time.

Under Franco’s leadership, the store functions as a living laboratory — translating forward-thinking dealership concepts into daily operations and helping define a new model for how dealerships engage riders, manage ownership, and build community.