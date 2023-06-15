Yamaha Rightwaters reports progress for conservation initiative

Yamaha Rightwaters marked its fourth anniversary by recapping sustainability and conservation initiative progress from the past 12 months. From June 2022 through June 2023, Yamaha Rightwaters reinforced a commitment to carbon neutrality, sponsored new projects that support marine habitat restoration and clean-up initiatives, sponsored a white paper that calls for the management of aquatic invasive species and supported meaningful marine scientific research.

“The efforts we made within the last year are laying the groundwork for the future, ensuring the next generation can continue to enjoy healthy, thriving waterways and fisheries,” said Martin Peters, director of external affairs for Yamaha Marine. “There’s still much to be done, and we remain steadfast in our efforts toward carbon neutrality, conservation and sustainability, all of which remain at the heart of every Yamaha Rightwaters initiative.”

On February 15, the National Marine Manufacturers Association, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and other industry partners highlighted the advancement and availability of multiple Sustainable Marine Fuels, which significantly reduce CO2 emissions while maintaining boat range and performance. The event demonstrated drop‐in fuels that can remain compatible with all existing recreational boats, requiring no changes to the boat fuel system or engine. Participation in the event underscores a current significant focus of Yamaha Rightwaters to achieve carbon neutrality quickly within Yamaha products using biofuels as a viable option in certain marine applications.

Yamaha Rightwaters, along with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) and members of the $689 billion recreational industry, formed an Aquatic Invasive Commission, which convenes leading biologists, environmentalists, policy makers and resource managers to assess existing mitigation efforts and identify more effective eradication solutions. The Commission is currently presenting findings to Congress and the administration with the goal of passing comprehensive legislation to better manage aquatic invasive species.

Yamaha Rightwaters also continued its support of the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Mass., by helping the marine rescue organization repower a boat with new outboards. The Center for Coastal Studies focuses on marine habitats and the animals that live within it. The Center has studied humpback and North Atlantic right whales for more than 35 years, which includes curating the Gulf of Maine Humpback Whale Catalog, surveying the critically-endangered right whale and operating the Marine Animal Entanglement Response team, which disentangles whales and sea turtles caught in fishing gear.

In addition, Yamaha Rightwaters continues to sponsor the Coastal Conservation Association-Maryland (CCAMD) Aquatic Invasive Species Count, a part fishing tournament, part citizen-science project. The program documents the occurrence of snakehead, blue catfish and flathead catfish, all of which are invasive to Chesapeake Bay. These species negatively impact economically critical native species, such as blue crabs and striped bass, through predation and competition for food and habitat.

Yamaha Rightwaters also supports organizations including the NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful and Keep the Golden Isles Beautiful, Florida State University Coastal Marine Laboratory, the Conch Republic Marine Army, the Potomac River Keepers and Wounded Nature-Working Veterans through efforts including clean up events, outboard-powered research vessels and continued conservation education.

Serving as the umbrella for all of Yamaha Marine’s sustainability projects, Yamaha Rightwaters officially launched on World Oceans Day 2019.

