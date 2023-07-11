Aspiring racers hone skills at Snowshoe Mountain with Yamaha Racing GNCC University

In what has become a must-attend event for learning best practices from Yamaha’s elite bLU cRU cross-country racers, Yamaha Racing in partnership with Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) recently hosted nearly 100 students in the wet and muddy conditions at Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia.

Defending XC1 Pro GNCC – ATV champion, Brycen Neal. (Photo: Yamaha)

This exclusive masterclass, led by Yamaha’s existing and previous racers and champions – including Walker Fowler, Mark Notman, Johnny Gallagher, Hunter Hart, Jessica Elioff, Josh Merritt, Randy Hawkins, Zach Osborne, Rachel Archer, Ricky Russell, Jason Raines, and others – highlighted technical riding instruction in a variety of different scenarios, proper nutrition, race preparation, and more.

All students graduated with high honors, walking across the stage to receive their official Yamaha Racing GNCC University diploma, in addition to the praise and admiration of their racing mentors and attending friends and family.

After the Yamaha Racing GNCC University, the festivities continued at Snowshoe with the ninth round of the 2023 GNCC season. Defending XC1 Pro – ATV champion, Brycen Neal, took the overall win on his Phoenix Racing / Moose YFZ450R at the tough, muddy race, with fellow YFZ450R racer, Cole Richardson, finishing second.

Neal now leads the class with five wins and 227 points. Hunter Hart and Richardson sit second and third in the series with 180 and 176 points, respectively, all vying for the $15,000 Yamaha bLU cRU championship bonus. After another impressive overall win in the morning race, Jessica Elioff now leads the WXC – ATV field with five class wins so far.