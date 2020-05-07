Racing begins a week from Saturday

Need that racing itch scratched like most of us in the industry? You can make it happen a week from Saturday, with a major racing circuit announcing its plans to go live.
GNCC Racing announced on its Instagram that it will kick off the season May 16-17 at Aonia Pass MX in Washington, Georgia. The Bulldog GNCC will be “conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as recently issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force.”
— Dave McMahon, editor