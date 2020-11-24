Dealership back to appointment-only selling to combat coronavirus

The most recent coronavirus surge has forced one dealership to shift its operational schedule. Effective Nov. 23-Dec. 21, Snow City Cycle Marine in Toronto has informed customers of its changes:

In light of the restrictions placed on Toronto businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19, we will remain open for business with the following changes:

Sales Department is permitted to operate by appointment only.

Parts and Accessories Department is only able to offer curbside pickup.

Service Department will be operating with curbside drop off and pickup.

