COVID-19 noncompliance ends Sand Show early

The Sand Sports Super Show came to an early end over the weekend in Arizona, being able to operate on just the first day — Saturday — of its scheduled Saturday-Sunday event.

A post on the show’s website reads:

“UPDATE: We have just been informed by the City of Scottsdale that due to noncompliance with COVID restrictions the City and the venue will not allow the event to proceed tomorrow. We are clearly disappointed in this news and have tried everything we can to persuade them to change their decision.

“For those who purchased tickets online that were not scanned by our ticket takers, we will be issuing you a refund.

“The overwhelming interest in our event is clear evidence that this show is one that our audience of passionate enthusiasts wanted to take place. We are grateful for your continued support of our industry. We look forward to the opportunity in the near future to welcome you to the event that you deserve.”

Originally scheduled to be held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, the Bonnier-owned event co-located with Off-Road Expo at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona.

The show’s Facebook post attracted 413 comments and 181 shares.

