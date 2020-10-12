As a result of dealership employees taking ill, the shop has decided to implement a temporary closure as of Oct. 6. No staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Justin Vandevort, general manager of Heritage Indian Motorcycle of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, posted a video on social media to make the announcement.
Following an extreme surge in store traffic and sales during a recent unofficial motorcycle rally in the area, Vandevort himself became sick. Shop employees also have become ill, although neither he nor the staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 101 comments on the dealership’s Facebook brought a positive reaction to the news.
— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com