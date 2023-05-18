Sand Sports Super Swap starts May 20 at Orange County Fairgrounds

The Sand Sports Super Swap is this Saturday, May 20 at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The super swap meet is a one-day opportunity for off-road enthusiasts to “swap” their sand toys and equipment. (Photo: Sand Sports Super Swap)

The Sand Sports Super Swap is a one-day opportunity for off-road enthusiasts to “swap” their sand toys and equipment. New and used ATVs/UTVs, dune buggies, motorcycles, tires, wheels, parts, helmets and anything for the off-road enthusiast will be for sale. Over 180 booths will fill the Sand Sports Super Swap.

Industry-leading brands, including Shreddy Lyfe, UTV Speed Inc., UTV Wolfpack, Rugged Radios and Havoc Racing will be in attendance. Many Exhibitors will be offering show specials and “show-only pricing.”

The Sand Sports Super Swap Live Floor Plan features booth names, descriptions and info, allowing exhibitors and shoppers to see who will be at the swap and can be accessed at: s4swap2023.expofp.com.

For more information on the swap meet, visit sandsportssupershow.com/sand-sports-super-swap