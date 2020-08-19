Costa Mesa side-by-side consumer show moves to Scottsdale

Bonnier announced that the Costa Mesa, California-based Sand Sports Super Show presented by Nitto will have a new date and location this year, bringing the sand sports community and its heavy side-by-side presence together on the West Coast.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, the Sand Sports Super Show will be moved to Oct. 17-18 at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona. The show will be run concurrently and share the venue with the Off-Road Expo.

“Our company is looking forward to bringing the industry together in a safe and productive environment,” said Peter MacGillivray, Bonnier VP of Motorsports. “We understand the significance these shows have to the business community and are dedicated to maintaining their success. Building profitable marketplaces for sand sport and off-road businesses to connect with enthusiasts is at our core. Given the bluechip roster of our exhibitor base and stakeholders, we are confident that this reimagined event will be a winner.”

Off-Road Expo in Pomona Postponed to 2021

Bonnier also announced that as a result of continued concerns over COVID-19, along with county and state restrictions in place in the state of California, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo powered by General Tire, scheduled for October 3-4 at the Fairplex in Pomona, California, has been cancelled. The show will next occur in 2021.

Exhibitors who have already booked a booth for the Off-Road Expo in Pomona can transfer booth space to Off-Road Expo Arizona, at WestWorld of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 17-18.