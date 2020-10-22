Powersports Business launches Trade Show To Go

All of us are yearning to gather again at our favorite powersports industry trade shows. Conferences and events have been cancelled for the remainder of 2020, leading to a lost opportunity to share marketing materials and branded take-away items with dealer prospects.

While the many virtual conferences and virtual expo halls offer an alternative, it’s not the same as getting your materials into a prospective customer’s hands!

To bridge this gap in 2020, Powersports Business offers a Trade Show To Go!

We’ll ship a special package that includes marketing materials, contact information and branded items from many powersports exhibitors who missed shows this year. This package will be sent to 250 of Powersports Business magazine’s dealership super users — those most engaged with the Powersports Business brand at a variety of levels.

This opportunity includes:

Up to four (4) double-sided sheets of paper per participant

Single point of contact to be included in a master Contact List to recipients

One branded item per box per participant – all items must be reviewed and pre-approved. Not enough of one item? Send more than one item to get to 250!

Total weight of items per participant cannot exceed 1 pound.

Quantity: 250

Availability is limited – reserve now!

Contact Mark Rosacker, PSB Sales Director at 763-383-4433 direct or mrosacker@epgmediallc.com for more information.