In-store poker run takes on new look during COVID-19

Has your dealership come up with inventive ways to keep your customers coming through the doors during COVID-19? Sure, they’re coming in droves to buy bikes, but what about attendance at events?

Alligator Alley Harley-Davidson provides fellow dealers with the full scoop on how the dealership safely launched its first in-store poker run since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click the image below to read the article.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com