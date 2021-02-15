E-bike GNCC series joins Parts Unlimited rewards program

Parts Unlimited has teamed up with the Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series as part of the 2021 We Support the Sport Racer Rewards Program.

The first electric mountain bike series to join Racer Rewards, Specialized Turbo eMTB series kicks off March 13 in Washington, Georgia, and wraps up Sept. 11 in Millfield, Ohio.

The Parts Unlimited We Support the Sport Contingency Program will reward qualified riders with parts, accessories and apparel, across a multitude of series, through its dedicated dealer network to support amateur riders nationwide.

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com