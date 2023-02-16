Dunlop announces continued support of GNCC Racing series

Dunlop has announced its continued sponsorship of the GNCC Racing series. The company has sponsored the GNCC for over 30 years and will continue to be a Feature Sponsor, providing support to all 2-wheel racers for the entire 12-round season.

Dunlop has continued to improve its GNCC Contingency Program to over $260,000 to provide racers with the opportunity to earn “Dunlop Dollars.” These dollars can be applied towards the purchase of Dunlop Geomax tires and redeemed at GNCC events through the Gear GNCC Store. Payouts will vary from class to class, but riders in most classes will be eligible. Depending upon class, contingencies will be available to riders posting up to 10th place. Detailed information regarding the 2023 Dunlop GNCC Contingency program is available trackside or on the GNCC Racing website.

Dunlop has revised its GNCC contingency app to make it easier for users to redeem their Dunlop Dollars. GNCC race results can be submitted by downloading the Dunlop Racing app so “Dunlop Dollars” may be earned on a Dunlop Racing Reloadable Card.

New this year, riders can purchase and order tires to be delivered trackside via the new www.dunlopracing.com store. This will allow riders to pre-order and reserve tires for each GNCC event making sure all riders have the optimal traction.