Dunlop winning record continues at AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

Dunlop riders dominated once again at this years 41st running of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s ranch. Dunlop riders won 34 out of 36 possible titles. This performance continues to give Dunlop an untouchable win record. In the past nine years, Dunlop riders have won an incredible 94% of the possible championships at Loretta’s, including winning every title two years in a row.

This year, the weather was back to being hot and intense, matching the battles that were generated on the track. Long-time Dunlop rider and 2001 AMA 125cc Motocross National Champion Mike Brown was the lone rider to sweep all six of his motos in the Senior (40+) and Masters (50+) classes. There were many classes where the last moto determined the champion.

Team Dunlop Elite riders took home two championships, and Team Dunlop Elite alums took home five, bringing the Team D championship total to seven titles this year. Casey Cochran stood out among the Team Dunlop Elite alum riders, taking home two titles, while other alums such as Haiden Deegan, Daxton Bennick and Caden Braswell each grabbed titles for the team. In addition, current Team Dunlop Elite riders Kyleigh Stallings and Kade Johnson added two more titles to the Team D overall count.

Dunlop riders won all three of the specialty awards, which are presented to riders with outstanding performances during the six-day event. Team Dunlop Elite Alumni rider Casey Cochran received the AMA Motocross Youth Rider of The Year Award and Dunlop-mounted rider Avery Long was awarded the AMA Motocross Amateur Rider of The Year Award. Team Dunlop Elite alumni Caden Braswell earned the coveted AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award in his last amateur race before turning pro, winning the 250 Pro Sport class and finishing second in the Open Pro Sport class.

“Every year we look forward to heading back to the Ranch. Rob Fox, Dunlop Amateur Motocross Support Manager said. “We enjoy seeing all the racers and families, and this year was no exception. The track had a hard, slick base due to the recent floods, but the versatility of the MX33 made it the tire of choice. We know riders have a choice in tires, and we want to thank all the riders for choosing Dunlop.”