Dunlop dominates at 51st annual Mini O’s

This year, Dunlop continued to provide support for the annual Mini O’s major amateur event. The competition took pace at Gatorback Cycle Park in Norther Florida, marking its 51st anniversary and over 20 years of support from Dunlop.

As with season’s past, the soft/intermediate terrain MX33 was the tire of choice to clinch eighty-seven titles, throughout the Supercross and Motocross portions of the event. This marked a win record for the company.

Starting the week on the Supercross track, all forty-four championships would be captured by competitors aboard the Dunlop brand. Noteworthy performances from members of Team Dunlop Elite included Gavyn Welzien [51cc (7-8 Limited)] alongside Tiger Wood [Supermini 2 (13-16)]. Meanwhile, Team Dunlop Elite alumni Haiden Deegan grabbed two overall championships in the 250 and 450 Pro Sport classes, Daxton Bennick grabbed a 250A title and Hannah Hodges took home the Women 12+ championship.

Once the Supercross portion of the event was completed, athletes transferred over to the motocross segment of the week’s festivities. While here, forty-three out of forty-four championships were accumulated by riders running Dunlop tires. With Kyleigh Stallings [Girls (11-16), Women 12+] and Gavyn Welzien [51cc (4-8) Limited), victorious in this category, Team Dunlop Elite riders would showcase award-winning performances. Crockett Myers [Collegeboy (16-24)] and Drew Adams [450B] would also take home championships alongside Team Dunlop Elite alumni Haiden Deegan, who won three more expert class championships while going undefeated in all 6 of his motos and was honored as recipient of the coveted Dunlop Silver Tire Award; an accolade granted to the competitor with the most points, participating in both Pro Sport, and “A” classes.

“We were so close to winning every single championship, we just missed it by one,” said Rob Fox, Dunlop Amateur Motocross support manager. “We were extremely busy all week and honored that so many riders choose to race on Dunlop tires!”