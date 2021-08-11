Yamaha announces $5 million 2022 bLU cRU Racer Support Program

With the 40th anniversary of Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship kicking off, the Yamaha racer support staff was out in full force assisting its bLU cRU amateur racers as they line up to pursue their motocross dreams while representing the Yamaha brand. Among the planned events, multi-time Supercross and Motocross champion Ryan Villopoto offered bLU cRU riders his unique expertise with an exclusive pre-race track walk, along with leading out the initial laps of practice aboard the all-new 2022 Yamaha YZ125.

As a special part of the week’s festivities, Yamaha has announced the new 2022 bLU cRU Racer Support Program, which aims to be even more racer-focused, providing registered bLU cRU racers retail incentives of up to $1,000 on the purchase of an eligible 2022 Yamaha YZ model. This helps ensure young amateur racers looking to kick off their competitive career with the Yamaha brand are well supported and have additional resources to dedicate towards racing expenses.

Yamaha has a long history supporting amateur motocross in the U.S., assisting numerous current and past champions and their families in their early involvement in the sport. That commitment is further demonstrated in the company’s current model lineup, starting with celebrated beginner-friendly models such as the PW50 and YZ65, moving up to the YZ85 and new for 2022 YZ85LW then seamlessly transitioning into the big bike ranks with Yamaha’s new YZ125 and YZ250 two strokes. Finally extending to the most advanced, high performance competition motocross models in the industry like the YZ250F and YZ450F. This diverse model range helps young racers build a solid foundation, fuel their competitive spirit and create numerous lifelong memories as they advance skills and move through the amateur ranks.

All 2022 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current 2021/2022 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing.