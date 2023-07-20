ATV task force nabs 22 illegal ORVs in Upstate New York

Multiple police agencies in Upstate New York conducted a joint ATV enforcement detail in Rochester on Sunday, July 16, that resulted in 22 ATVs and dirt bikes being towed, according to a report on WHAM-ABC 13's website.

Police seized 22 ATVs and dirt bikes during a joint enforcement detail in Rochester, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo: WHAM-ABC13)

The report states that members of the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police took part in the effort to seize the illegal ORVs. The task force used marked and unmarked patrol vehicles and a helicopter in the operation.

Police issued more than 70 traffic citations, and four people were charged with misdemeanors, according to police. The seized vehicles were taken to an impound lot in the city, the report notes.

The Rochester community members have been demanding more action be taken to remove the illegal ORVs from the streets as police have stepped up efforts to catch the riders.

In the neighboring city of Irondequoit, police recently obtained two Polaris RZRs to help combat the issue of illegal riding.

“[We] had an incident where probably, I would say it’s estimated between 250 and 300 dirt bike, ATV, illegal use riders came riding through the town,” Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters tells the news station. “Created a lot of havoc.”