Trails program seeks nominations

Has your dealership and its customers benefitted from the success of a recent local trails project? If so, now is the perfect time to provide your local trail caretakers with some props.

The National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council announced that the Coalition for Recreational Trails (CRT) has issued a call for nominations for outstanding projects that utilized funds from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).

The CRT not only recognizes great projects, but raises the profile of the RTP on Capitol Hill, which will help keep the program funded and secure.

Deadline for nominations is July 19.

Click here to nominate a project in your neck of the woods.