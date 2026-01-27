BRPLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

BRP hits 2M-vehicle milestone at its Mexico manufacturing site

The StaffJanuary 27, 2026

BRP celebrated a major milestone at its Juárez campus in Mexico, as the facility recently completed the production of its two millionth vehicle since it began operations in 2007.

BRP factory
The BRP Juárez campus produces Can-Am’s off-road vehicle range, including the Defender, Maverick, and Commander UTVs, and the Outlander ATV. (File photo)

The achievement, BRP says, reflects nearly two decades of sustained growth, innovation, and optimization of the company’s operations across its North American footprint. Over that period, BRP has become a leader in powersports products, and its Mexico manufacturing hub has been a key driver of that success.

Since first establishing in Juárez in 2007, BRP has since added two other manufacturing facilities in 2016 and 2021. Today, the BRP Juárez campus produces Can-Am’s off-road vehicle range, including the Defender, Maverick, and Commander UTVs, and the Outlander ATV.

“Reaching two million vehicles manufactured at the Juárez facilities is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to Can-Am’s success in the off-road market,” says Sandy Scullion, president of BRP’s Powersports Group. “We are the OEM with the most product news for 2026, and our latest models continue to shape the market. The all-new Can-Am Outlander Electric and the next generation of the Can-Am Defender, built in Juárez, had a strong reception and are driving solid momentum in the off-road market.”

As 2026 begins, BRP says it will continue to double down on its core powersports activities and strengthen its position for long-term success. The Juárez campus will remain central to advancing BRP’s strategic objectives and capturing future growth opportunities.

Tags
The StaffJanuary 27, 2026

Related Articles

Moose Offroad - Beta Racing Team

Moose Offroad named official gear partner of Liqui Moly Beta Racing

January 13, 2026
Denago unveils new UTV

Denago’s new RanchHawk brings value to the UTV segment

January 8, 2026
Yamaha's OAI program

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative awards Q3 grants

January 7, 2026
ProTaper VDS bar mounts

ProTaper to introduce new vibration-damping bar mounts and trackside products at AIMExpo

January 7, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.