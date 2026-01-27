BRP hits 2M-vehicle milestone at its Mexico manufacturing site

BRP celebrated a major milestone at its Juárez campus in Mexico, as the facility recently completed the production of its two millionth vehicle since it began operations in 2007.

The BRP Juárez campus produces Can-Am’s off-road vehicle range, including the Defender, Maverick, and Commander UTVs, and the Outlander ATV. (File photo)

The achievement, BRP says, reflects nearly two decades of sustained growth, innovation, and optimization of the company’s operations across its North American footprint. Over that period, BRP has become a leader in powersports products, and its Mexico manufacturing hub has been a key driver of that success.

Since first establishing in Juárez in 2007, BRP has since added two other manufacturing facilities in 2016 and 2021. Today, the BRP Juárez campus produces Can-Am’s off-road vehicle range, including the Defender, Maverick, and Commander UTVs, and the Outlander ATV.

“Reaching two million vehicles manufactured at the Juárez facilities is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to Can-Am’s success in the off-road market,” says Sandy Scullion, president of BRP’s Powersports Group. “We are the OEM with the most product news for 2026, and our latest models continue to shape the market. The all-new Can-Am Outlander Electric and the next generation of the Can-Am Defender, built in Juárez, had a strong reception and are driving solid momentum in the off-road market.”

As 2026 begins, BRP says it will continue to double down on its core powersports activities and strengthen its position for long-term success. The Juárez campus will remain central to advancing BRP’s strategic objectives and capturing future growth opportunities.