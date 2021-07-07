Police ask public help in ATV crackdown: report

File this under “why we can’t have nice things” – in Rockford, Illinois, groups of ATV riders using illegal routes have its police department beginning a crackdown, and hoping annoyed neighbors will help.

According to FOX 39 Rockford, the Rockford Police Department is asking the public to file complaints of ATV and other off-road vehicles on city streets.

“We are aware of the ongoing issues with ATV’s & other off-road vehicles on the streets of Rockford. Illinois law states that any motorized, unlicensed vehicle on the street is illegal,” the department issued in a recent statement.

Powersports Business has reported time and time again how access and opportunity equals sales, but law and etiquette remain important factors to unlocking the former.

Be sure to take a minute to speak with your customers about local laws and customs before letting them leave your store with their new purchase.