Titling and registration company Opus VTR acquired by Auto Data Direct

Auto Data Direct recently announced the acquisition of Opus VTR, a vehicle titling and registration service provider based in Draper, Utah, that offers software solutions for automotive and specialty dealers.

Opus VTR offers a simplified solution for title and registration services for automotive, powersports, motorcycle, RV, and watercraft dealerships. It ensures accurate fee collection and documentation processing whether or not the transaction crosses state borders. As an integrated partner with AppOne, Opus VTR is the only out-of-state titling solution with this offering.

“Opus VTR is a natural extension of our Auto Data Direct suite of solutions,” says Mike Samaan, national sales director for Auto Data Direct. “This acquisition will not only serve automotive, where we already have a strong presence but also allow us to grow further in the recreational and specialty dealer market.”

Auto Data Direct provides web-based tools to expedite and simplify federal- and state-required business processes while retrieving real-time national motor vehicle information. Enhanced by the value Opus VTR products and services bring to dealerships, Auto Data Direct now offers a complete titling and registration solution applicable to a wide range of customers.

“Auto Data Direct has a long history of innovation and a proven software development process, continually expanding its services in a range of industries,” says Chris Smith, president of Opus VTR. We are truly excited to join forces with Auto Data Direct and leverage their experience and technology advancements.”