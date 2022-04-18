Nifty 50 launches Summer/Fall 2022 contest

If the last snow of the season has fallen in PSB land (maybe?! please?!), it’s also time to start thinking about which Nifty 50 product you and/or your company plan to submit for the 2022 Powersports Business Summer/Fall Nifty 50.

That’s right, the Nifty 50 program is back for round two of 2022. Beginning in 2022, the Nifty 50 is wrapping up the second half of the year with a Summer/Fall edition of the Nifty 50. As always, aftermarket and factory parts and accessories are eligible, along with new products from service providers and technology companies.

Apply for the Powersports Business Summer/Fall 2022 Nifty 50 by submitting the form below. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The winners will be showcased in the August edition of the magazine.

You can view a webinar that features from semifinalists in the 2022 Winter/Spring Nifty 50 by clicking the link below.

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/2022-Nifty-50-Semifinalist-Video-Reveal

And the 2022 Winter/Spring winners can be found here.

https://powersportsbusiness.com/digital-archives/digital-edition-february-2022/

We will feature the list of winners at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

Questions? dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.

Advertisement