Dealers from two more states register for Accelerate Conference

If you haven’t registered yet for the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, there’s no better time than today to make sure you reconnect live and in-person with your long lost dealer friends from across the country.

The registration list continues to grow as the first-of-its-kind dealer conference inches closer to the Nov. 8-10, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.

With West Virginia and Kentucky dealership owners being the latest to sign up, there are now 17 states that will be represented with dealers in attendance:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

“We’re three weeks out and could not be more excited to see the registration list that expands by the day,” said Dave McMahon, editor-in-chief of Powersports Business and curator of the conference content and speakers. “It’s a chance for dealers to connect live and in-person with their peers and walk away with a boost for 2022. It’s a first-of-its-kind industry event with a first-class lineup of attendees, sponsors and speakers.”

The event gets underway Monday, Nov. 8 at 4:00 p.m. with McMahon hosting an Interview with the GMs, followed by the reveal of the inaugural class of the Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Dealers. Next, we shift into Networking Reception mode.

On Tuesday, a full day of classroom seminars begins at 8:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, we will be in the classroom from 8:15 a.m. The event wraps up at 3:15 p.m.

The schedule in its entirety is here. Simply click on the date at the top.

https://powersportsbusinessaccelerate.com/#schedule

Advertisement

Check out a preview of some of the service department insight Steve Jones will be sharing in his presentation at Accelerate.

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors are: