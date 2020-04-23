Motorcycle, ORV registration growth in Jan.-Feb.: SSI

Exclusive data from Statistical Surveys, Inc., shows that the screeching sound at the cash register that most dealerships heard in March due to the coronavirus followed a stellar first two months of the year.

Registrations at state DMV's of new powersports vehicles (including motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, side-by-sides and autocycles) in January and February combined for 9.68 percent growth compared to the first two months of 2018.

— Dave McMahon, editor