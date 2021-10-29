CycleTrader’s Accelerate dealer seminar preview (video)

As the industry inches closer to gathering at the Nov. 8-10 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, we’re showcasing some of the presenters and their seminar topics.

Today we hear from Phillip Billups, VP at CycleTrader. Phillip was just about to hop aboard his Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight on this glorious Friday, but instead took some time to provide us with a preview of his seminar. In “From X to Y to Z, Tailoring your Dealership’s Marketing to Millennials, Zoomers,” Billups will provide exclusive consumer research that shows what motivates Gen Y and Gen Z when they’re searching for motorcycles. CycleTrader dealer partners (and those considering a partnership!) can register for the conference by clicking here.

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are: