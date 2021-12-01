Join us today for free live webinar on dealer survey results

Join Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon for the latest live webinar in the Powersports Business Online Learning Series on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 2:00 p.m. Central. Yes, that is this afternoon!

We'll reveal some of the key results of the 2021 Powersports Business Market Data Book Dealer Survey. Reflecting on the 2020 dealership performance at retail, the survey also provides a look at expectations for 2021, electric motorcycle insights from dealers, dealer satisfaction results and much more. We will also survey dealers live on a variety of topics to see how their 2021 performance is shaping up.

Hop on the webinar and join your dealer pals and industry colleagues in the live chat. Or simply register now and view the recording at your leisure. We're looking forward to welcoming what is already a fantastic lineup of dealer and industry attendees; we just need you to join us!

The 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series is sponsored by National Powersport Auctions (NPA), McGraw Powersports and CFMOTO.