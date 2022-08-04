July dealership retail trends data revealed by PSB survey

Exclusive Powersports Business data reveals a breakdown of the average dealership business performance relative to plan during July.

A newly launched one-question survey by Powersports Business to dealership owners and general managers finds that July performances offered a mixed bag.

A total of 36% of dealers surveyed report that they were Above Plan for July, while 30% were On Plan. A total of 34% of dealers reported being Below Plan.

Overall, 2 out of 3 dealership owners/GMs who took the survey reported being either on plan or above plan for July. Thanks to those dealers who completed the 1-Question Survey. We’ll make it a monthly online feature due to the positive response.