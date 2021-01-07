Dealers on the post-election results via Q4 survey

The Q4 2020 Powersports Business/BMO Capital Markets Dealer Survey finds that following the strongest quarter survey ever conducted during Q3, the Q4 survey was nearly as strong.

BMO analyst Gerrick Johnson reports that most “current quarter sales metrics remained consistently high, but outlooks, while still very strong, slipped just a bit sequentially.

“The US presidential election was a top concern in our 3Q survey. And those results did not swing in the direction most dealers had hoped. However, most are taking the outcome in stride and anticipating strong pandemic-induced demand from 2020 to carry over into the Spring of 2021. The biggest concern we now hear from dealers is the worry that OEMs don't behave rationally and begin to overload the channel. This is certainly not a problem now, but a for dealers concern going forward.”

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com