Latest free webinar ready for viewing

From Hickory, North Carolina, to St. Louis to Long Beach and up to Alberta, dealers from across North America joined us on Wednesday for the latest live webinar in the 2021 Powersports Business Online Learning Series.

Powersports Business editor in chief Dave McMahon shared the results of the 2021 PSB Market Data Book Dealer Survey, along with a host of topics that were not published in the 2021 edition, including consumer survey data on electric motorcycles, purchasing plans and more.

Huge props to the attending dealers who provided exceptional insight by participating in the live polls. It was also fun to see dealers joining who we last ran into just a few weeks ago at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

Missed the webinar? We have you covered. It’s ready for your free viewing here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/epg-media-llc/The-2021-Market-Data-Book-Dealer-Survey-Live