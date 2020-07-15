Dealer registration opens for AIMExpo 2021

AIMExpo has opened registration for its eighth annual show, scheduled for Jan. 21-23 in Columbus, Ohio, at the Great Columbus Convention Center. Dealers, media, and industry insiders can register for the trade-only show here.

More information is available at AIMExpoUSA.com.

“AIMExpo 2021 will be a great way for the entire industry to kick off what will likely be the most pivotal year for powersports and prepare for the upcoming buying season,” said Cinnamon Kernes, vice president and general manager of MIC Events. “The pandemic has nearly revolutionized how business is conducted in our industry, and there are still many questions as we look to the future. But we've seen unexpected positive growth , and we’re looking forward to powersports’ first tradeshow in over a year. While it’s a new world, we still recognize the need to collaborate, network, and have the meaningful face-to-face discussions that are not possible in a digital environment."

Earlier this year, AIMExpo announced an evolution of the show, including a move to the first quarter of the year to coincide with the dealers’ buying season, a new focus as a trade-only event, and a partnership with Tucker Powersports to host its annual dealer show at AIMExpo. These strategic changes will allow the industry to conduct business more efficiently and to focus on growing the powersports industry, education, professional development, and networking.

“Partnering with AIMExpo allows us to bring the best possible experience to our dealers, and the tremendous interest in the 2021 show indicates they are as excited as we are for the show,” said Marc McAllister, president and CEO of Tucker Powersports.

"The industry’s response to these changes and this partnership has been overwhelmingly positive," said Andre Albert, director of sales and marketing, MIC Events. "There has been a strong influx of both dealer and aftermarket brands expressing interest in participating in the show. We’ve seen the highest number of exhibitor RFP’s this past month than ever before.”

In addition to the above changes, the on-sight experience will be slightly different this year as well.

“Safety, health, and security will be top of mind as we continue to plan AIMExpo," Kernes said. "We will follow the recommendations and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, as well as those issued by state and local officials. And we will adapt and change our plans as recommendations become available."

Additionally, Experience Columbus, is coordinating an effort with its convention facilities, the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC STAR accreditation program — the cleaning industry’s gold standard of prepared facilities and the only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities.

“Our city has already taken great strides toward making residents and visitors feel safe in this new era,” said Brian Ross, president and CEO of Experience Columbus. “This GBAC accreditation will further prepare us and our partners to welcome more people back into our city.”

Updates will be posted on AIMExpoUSA.com.