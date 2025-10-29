Can-Am expands partnership with MeatEater to promote outdoors

Can-Am has announced an expanded partnership with MeatEater, the popular outdoor lifestyle and conservation brand founded by Steven Rinella. The new agreement designates Can-Am as MeatEater’s exclusive powersports partner through the Official MeatEater Partnership Program.

The collaboration builds on a shared commitment to ethical hunting, conservation, and adventure in the outdoors. As part of the deal, Can-Am ATVs and side-by-sides will be featured across MeatEater’s media platforms, including its flagship television show, the “MeatEater” series (now in its 13th season on Sportsman Channel, YouTube, and streaming platforms), as well as the MeatEater Podcast Network and social media channels.

Can-Am will provide the MeatEater crew — including Rinella (above) — with Defender and Outlander models equipped for rugged, backcountry use. (Photo: BRP/Can-Am)

Can-Am will provide the MeatEater crew — including Rinella — with Defender and Outlander models equipped for rugged, backcountry use. The partnership also extends access to BRP’s full lineup, including Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles.

“At Can-Am, we build ATVs and SSVs that help people go farther into the wild, and this partnership with MeatEater is about making sure those wild places remain open, respected, and enjoyed for generations to come,” says Jeremi Doyon-Roch, marketing director at Can-Am Off-Road. “By partnering with Can-Am and their family of brands, we’re equipping our crew and audience with the tools to go farther, explore deeper, and discover new frontiers in outdoor adventure,” adds Andrew Barge, chief content officer at MeatEater. “I’ve been using and recommending Can-Am products for years,” says Steven Rinella, founder of MeatEater. “This partnership makes perfect sense for us because it’s built on a genuine love for the equipment.”

Together, Can-Am and MeatEater aim to inspire a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts to explore responsibly, hunt ethically, and protect access to public lands.

Dealer takeaway

Rinella and his crew reach millions of hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts, many of whom are ideal customers for Can-Am’s utility and recreation lineup. Dealers can leverage this collaboration, in-store and online, to align with the MeatEater lifestyle message and showcase how products like the Defender and Outlander fit into real-world outdoor use. We expect increased brand awareness among the hunting and outdoor adventure segment heading into the 2025–’26 selling season.