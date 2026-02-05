This isn’t a story about quarterly sales, new models, or dealership expansion — but it is a story about why powersports matters.

Coverage of the rescue was first reported by Cowboy State Daily, with additional reporting by MTN News. Video footage of the rescue was provided by Preston Jorgenson.

In late January, a coalition of Wyoming snowmobilers, ranchers, rental operators, and volunteers used specialized snow machines, a snowcat, and an improvised river-raft sled to rescue a horse that had been stranded in the Wind River Mountains for more than seven months. The effort highlights the real-world capability of modern snowmobiles and the community that forms around them — a side of the industry that doesn’t show up in spreadsheets but resonates deeply with riders and dealers alike.

The horse, named Mouse, went missing during a July 2025 backcountry trip near Dubois, Wyoming. Despite multiple search efforts, he wasn’t seen again until Jan. 18, when Tighe Krutel, a mechanic with Union Pass Rentals, spotted the horse while snowmobiling near Union Pass Road. Krutel marked the location with GPS, setting the rescue in motion.

Rescuers used snowmobiles, a snow groomer and a snowcat to pull Mouse the horse to safety. The final piece came in the form of a whitewater river raft after volunteers devised a plan to use it as a sled. (Photo: Preston Jorgenson/YouTube)

Mouse’s owner, Preston Jorgenson, along with volunteers Buster Campbell and Tim Koldenhoven of Union Pass Rentals, began hauling hay and water into the area while assessing whether the horse could be led out. With six to seven feet of snow and the animal several miles from any groomed trail, it quickly became clear that traditional recovery methods wouldn’t work.

“The problem with horses is they don’t walk well in deep snow,” Koldenhoven told Cowboy State Daily. “We needed specialized equipment to get in there.”

That equipment included snowmobiles, a snow groomer from Crooked Creek Guest Ranch, and a snowcat. The final piece came in the form of a whitewater river raft, sourced from River Runners in Cody, Wyoming, after volunteers devised a plan to use it as a sled.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, the team loaded Mouse into the raft — which he reportedly stepped into willingly — secured it behind a snow machine, and towed him several miles through backcountry terrain. The raft was later transferred to the snowcat for the final leg of the journey. Mouse was reunited with his owners later that day.

According to those involved, the horse survived by finding a steady food and water source and sheltering in a small bedding area throughout the winter. While worn down, he was described as alert and cooperative during the rescue. Subsequent reports indicated Mouse is recovering well.

Coverage of the rescue was first reported by Cowboy State Daily, with additional reporting by MTN News. Video footage of the rescue was provided by Preston Jorgenson.

For powersports dealers, the story is a reminder that the machines sold on showroom floors often play roles far beyond recreation — from work and access to emergency response and community problem-solving. In this case, it was snowmobiles and the people who ride them that made the difference.

Sometimes, the most powerful stories in powersports aren’t about the business at all.