Rollick has released a new eBook designed to help dealers tackle some of the most common customer complaints head-on. The eBook, “Solving Your Customer’s Biggest Complaints,” provides actionable insights and strategies that empower dealerships to enhance the buying experience, improve customer satisfaction, and drive more sales.

The book identifies key pain points consumers face when shopping for outdoor recreation products based on industry research and customer feedback. From slow response times and lack of transparency to financing frustrations and follow-up failures, the eBook outlines practical solutions that dealers can implement to turn potential obstacles into opportunities for growth.

“Today’s consumers expect seamless, digital-first experiences when making major purchases, yet many dealers struggle to meet those expectations,” says Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. “This eBook is a roadmap for dealers to refine their processes, leverage technology, and ultimately deliver a more satisfying and efficient customer journey.”

eBook highlights:

Best practices for responding to leads quickly and effectively

Strategies for improving communication and transparency

Tools to simplify financing and increase conversions

The power of automated lead nurturing and follow-up

How to create long-term customer relationships for repeat business

Dealers interested in improving their customer experience and increasing sales can access the eBook for free here, or visit Rollick.io for more.