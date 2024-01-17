Rollick study shares consumer engagement insights

​Rollick has announced the completion of its “Future of Buying” study that delves into the behaviors of Marine, RV and Powersports enthusiasts. The study involves almost 27,000 participants and aims to illustrate the details of consumer engagement with brands and dealers during the shopping and buying process of recreational vehicles. The study sheds light on the tools, technologies and resources consumers currently use and are likely to rely on. It emphasizes the need for transparent communication, personalized approaches and agility in strategies to build lasting customer loyalty across diverse outdoor recreation categories.

​”As we unveil the ‘Future of Buying’ study to measure the shifts in consumer buying behaviors from COVID, it marks a pivotal moment for Rollick and the entire outdoor recreation industry,” says Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. “These insights enable manufacturers and dealers to get an accurate pulse on the shopping preferences of today’s buyers. With changing demographics, evolving communication trends, and the dynamic shift towards online interaction, this study empowers us and our customers to navigate the future landscape precisely. At Rollick, we’re not just observing the changes but leading the charge in adapting products and strategies that make a difference to brand loyalty and purchase decisions for our valued OEMs and dealers.”

Rollick’s “Future of Buying” study can be downloaded using this link.