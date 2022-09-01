Rollick signs on as Gold-level sponsor of Accelerate Conference

Rollick, which made news last month when it was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, will be showcasing its marketing and technology solutions for dealers and manufacturers as a Gold-level sponsor of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Nov. 14-16 in Orlando.

Rollick’s mission is “to provide a seamless customer experience from pre-purchase through re-purchase by helping manufacturers, dealers and affinity partners connect with their customers through an ecosystem of marketing and technology solutions. At Rollick, we come to work every day because we want to solve a problem. On one hand, we strive to make the recreation and industrial equipment buying process enjoyable for the customer and on the other, we want to make the sales and marketing process effective and easy for the OEM and the dealer.”

Rollick provides marketing and technology solutions for dealers and OEMs to help them improve the customer buying experience and take their marketing to the next level. The company’s goal is to change the way recreation and industrial equipment industries think about retailing in a digital age by making the vehicle shopping experience fun, easy and lucrative for their customers.

“We appreciate Rollick’s support of the most important dealer conference of the year,” said Dave McMahon, content director at Powersports Business and curator of the dealer training sessions at Accelerate. “Both dealers and manufacturers who join us in Orlando will benefit from having Rollick staff on hand to discuss growth plans for 2023.”

Click here for the Accelerate Conference education session lineup and to register.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Advertisement

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL