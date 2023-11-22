Rollick teams up with USAA for manufacturer savings program

Rollick has announced a new Powersports Savings Program with USAA. The program is aimed at helping USAA members save on purchasing new powersports vehicles.

An INC. magazine 5,000 fastest-growing private company, Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and F&I companies with consumers in the powersports, marine and RV industries. In addition to savings on the purchase of new powersports vehicles, the program aims to give USAA members special discounts on parts and accessories.

“USAA has an intense focus on providing exceptional value and service to their more than 13 million loyal members, which comprise active-duty members of the military, veterans and their families. We’re incredibly excited that USAA chose to partner with Rollick to align their organization and members with brands and their dealers in the powersports industry wanting to provide special incentives to this worthy audience.”

Through the Powersports Savings Program, USAA members can take advantage of exclusive offers provided by participating OEM manufacturers, resulting in substantial savings. The program will be launched at the end of Q1 2024.

To hit the target date, Rollick is holding “open enrollment” from now until the end of the year for powersports OEMs interested in participating. Interested manufacturers can learn more about participating in the program by visiting usaapsx.rollick.io.