Rollick prepares for 2023 after closing landmark year

Rollick, Inc., has closed a landmark year for its 2022 performance summary, highlighted by securing an additional $10 million in new funding in the fourth quarter of 2022. Anchored by an investment from TechNexus, the funding round also included investments from two new strategic investors, as well as returning investors Silverton Partners, LiveOak Venture Partners, Autotech Ventures, Manchester Story, Sandbox Insuretech and others.

"The team at Rollick demonstrated an exceptional level of dedication and determination in achieving our company growth targets in 2022," said Bernie Brenner, co-founder and CEO of Rollick. "We were approached by new investors in October resulting in a capital raise in the fourth quarter, which is a huge testament to the accomplishments we’ve made and further excels our momentum heading into 2023.”

Reaching members, customers and employees of Sam’s Club, AAA, Progressive Insurance, JD Power, eBay, and most employers in the country, the GoRollick Affinity Marketplace platform saw a 56% increase in the size of its dealer network. The results demonstrated the value of the company’s high-quality customer introductions despite inventory challenges that plagued powersport and marine dealers in 2022. Many dealer customers also subscribed to RollickDR, the recreation industry’s first-to-market digital retailing and customer engagement solution.



Rollick's Aimbase Marketing, Inventory and Customer Experience software expanded its OEM customer base to encompass more than 120 brands, including Yamaha Watercraft, Zero Motorcycles and Tiffin Motorhomes. Additionally, Western Powersports, a distributor of over 150,000 parts and accessories to thousands of powersports dealers, chose Aimbase as its primary software for nurturing customers to purchase within its dealer distribution network.

Existing OEM clients also strengthened partnerships with Rollick, adopting the company’s suite of new digital retailing and inventory services, such as Winnebago which recently rolled out the RV industry’s first online retail shopping experience. Earlier in 2022, Rollick launched a new product, RollickNurture, which is built on the Aimbase platform and enables dealers to send a series of automatic, personalized emails intended to improve lead-to-sale conversion rates. When provided to dealers by an OEM brand, both benefit with a unified solution of coordinated campaigns, driving more business to the dealer network.

Rollick anticipates continued growth in 2023 including hiring additional team members.