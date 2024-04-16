Rollick expands into the commercial/industrial industry

Rollick, a provider of marketing technology solutions for the powersports, RV and marine industries, has announced its expansion into the commercial/industrial industry. The move comes after five brands in these sectors (Fontaine Trailer, Giant, Kioti, MAXX-D and Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV) implemented the company’s flagship product, Aimbase, in 2023 to enhance their lead management, marketing automation and customer experience measurement capabilities. These brands join Toyota Material Handling as the first batch of commercial/industrial companies in Rollick’s client portfolio.

Coinciding with the move, Rollick has announced the addition of Kevin Sabourin as head of sales, Commercial/Industrial. With over 30 years of sales experience across various sectors including construction products, golf, grounds, landscape, rental, bio-waste, recycling and equipment fleet management, Sabourin’s industry acumen and experience give the company a deep relationship and knowledge base to build from.

Since its founding in 2017, Rollick has established itself as a trusted partner for 140 manufacturers, over 3,000 dealers and some of the leading finance and insurance providers. Amidst this success, Rollick began to see increasing commercial and industrial sector companies interested in utilizing its services. While Aimbase and its ancillary product offerings meet the industry’s needs, the company is committed to making further investments in its product suite to attract more customers in these areas. The targeted verticals include outdoor power equipment, concrete and construction, general rental, industrial, home construction, HVAC and more.

“With Rollick’s proven track record in delivering seamless customer experiences and driving business success, the synergy between Kevin’s expertise and our capabilities promises a compelling value proposition for commercial and industrial stakeholders,” says Jeff Coffman, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Rollick. “Kevin’s proficiency in navigating complex sales landscapes and deploying SaaS solutions underscores his capability to drive growth and help Rollick capture these new markets effectively. We are very excited to have him on board.”