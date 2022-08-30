Rollick announces integration with eBay Motors

Rollick has announced an integration with eBay Motors, providing Rollick dealers a new and efficient way to list powersports, RV and boat inventory on the marketplace.

The two companies agreed to a long-term contract following a successful six-month pilot program where tens of thousands of eBay Motors users connected with Rollick dealers to purchase a powersports vehicle, RV or boat. In addition to inventory distribution and lead generation, eBay Motors and Rollick will incorporate unique digital retailing elements, such as the ability to apply for financing, view special offers and estimate a trade-in value on dealer vehicle detail pages. Additionally, eBay Motors will drive traffic to these pages through on-site marketing to maximize the lead potential for Rollick dealers.



“This new partnership integration is another tangible way we are delivering value for our dealer customers,” Jason Nierman, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Rollick said. “eBay Motors has always been attractive to dealers as a customer acquisition source. Now, through a GoRollick subscription, dealers not only reach the customers of our valued affinity partners, but also get to unlock the marketing power of eBay Motors.”

Since Rollick launched its GoRollick Marketplace in 2016, nearly 275,000 shoppers have connected with a Rollick dealer to start their buying journey. Rollick provides eBay Motors with the opportunity to offer recreation dealers a more efficient way to expose their brand and inventory on the site while also providing shoppers with special access to targeted offers from Rollick’s OEM and lender partners such as E-Z-GO and Synchrony. With eBay Motors, Rollick now partners with one of the largest destinations on the web for consumers looking to buy and sell recreation vehicles.