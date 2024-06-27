DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Power Hour: Rollick and the Future of Buying

The StaffJune 27, 2024

In Power Hour Episode 9, Editor Brendan Baker connects with Rollick’s Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Jason Nierman and VP of Dealer Development Chris Yeloushan to discuss the future of buying for powersports dealers.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be heard on iTunesPodbeanSpotifyAmazon MusiciHeartRadioPlayerFMPodchaser, BoomPlay, by clicking the link to our website below, or it can be watched on YouTube above.

Powersports Business Power Hour Podcast

Tags
The StaffJune 27, 2024

Related Articles

Powersport Business Power Hour Podcast

Podcast: Power Hour Ep. 3 with third-generation president of Motorcycle Mall

April 4, 2024
Powersport Business Power Hour Podcast

Podcast: Power Hour Ep. 2 with Broward Motorsports

March 21, 2024
Power Hour logo

Powersports Business Power Hour podcast launches Ep. 1 with BRP

March 7, 2024
Rollick logo

Rollick study shares consumer engagement insights

January 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button