Power Hour: Rollick and the Future of Buying

In Power Hour Episode 9, Editor Brendan Baker connects with Rollick’s Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Jason Nierman and VP of Dealer Development Chris Yeloushan to discuss the future of buying for powersports dealers.

The Powersports Business Power Hour podcast can be heard on iTunes, Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, PlayerFM, Podchaser, BoomPlay, by clicking the link to our website below, or it can be watched on YouTube above.