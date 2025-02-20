Rollick enhances digital shopping tool for dealer websites

Rollick has announced that RollickEngage, its digital engagement and retailing product previously known as RollickDR, has been enhanced with powerful new features and integrations.

The company stated that early adopters of the product report increased qualified lead volume and improved customer engagement rates, highlighting its ability to drive measurable outcomes for OEMs and dealers.

RollickEngage empowers OEMs and dealers with a seamless, all-in-one digital shopping experience for its digital shoppers, eliminating the need for multiple form fills and repetitive data entry. This product’s integration across major dealer website platforms allows for consolidated, native CTAs on vehicle inventory pages, enabling customers to complete more of the buying journey online.

Recent key enhancements include:

Web Provider Integrations

AI-Powered Notifications

Expanded Financial Integrations

Expanded Payment Platform Integrations for Reserve Now Functionality

Enhanced texting integration with Kenect



In 2025, RollickEngage will be further enhanced by leveraging AI to boost its capabilities. More specifically, OEMs and dealers can add an AI response module capable of answering basic product questions and guiding users through the shopping process.

“Our goal is to continually push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital retailing,” comments Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. “The recent rebranding and enhancements we’ve made to RollickEngage underscore our commitment to creating innovative tools that enhance shopper engagement, improve dealer efficiency, and deliver measurable results for our partners.”

Rollick adds that these enhancements will help position dealers and OEMs to compete in an increasingly digital-first world, offering a comprehensive suite of tools that turn online shoppers into loyal customers.