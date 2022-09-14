Rollick platform will help consumers sell bikes to dealers

Rollick today launched GoRollick Sell, a new offering within the GoRollick Marketplace platform to help consumers sell their used powersports vehicles to Rollick dealers.

The Covid-19 pandemic turned many people’s work lives and leisure time upside down, causing an increase in outdoor recreation vehicle purchases. This was followed closely by the supply chain crisis, which is continuing to impact many industries. And now, as U.S. consumers' lives begin to return back to normal, some first-time buyers are looking to offload the vehicles they recently purchased, and selling to a dealer is the preferred option.

“We recognized that our affinity-based customers, which come from trusted organizations like Sam’s Club, AAA, Progressive, Allstate and thousands of U.S. employers, are not always in a trade-in situation,” said Jill Tarallo, COO of Rollick. “Sometimes they just want to sell an existing vehicle without buying a new one. GoRollick Sell was created to give the millions of consumers we reach a simple, fast, and easy way to get offers from our dealers wherever and whenever they are ready to sell.”

Launched within a new “Sell Your Vehicle” tab in the site navigation of the GoRollick Marketplace platform, GoRollick Sell first became available to program users in late 2021 with a pilot program. Customers can choose to receive offers from participating Rollick dealers and partners for their motorcycle, ATV, UTV, scooter, watercraft, boat or RV after sharing information about their vehicle and completing a registration form.

