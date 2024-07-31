Roger Padgett of Priority One Financial Services passes

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company for marine, RV, trailer, and equipment dealers, announced the recent passing of Senior Business Manager Roger Padgett.

Padgett recently celebrated 10 years of employment with Priority One. He was known for his lighthearted disposition and strong relationships with dealer partners. Padgett came to Priority One with over 25 years of experience in the auto and RV industries as a general sales manager and finance manager.

“Roger was a storyteller, telling tales all day and making everyone laugh,” says Rina Aponte, senior manager of Operations. “He promoted levity, always brightening the room and the conversation. Roger also had a wonderful relationship with many of his dealers, attending their trade shows and communicating with them regularly.”

“He had a huge heart [and] would help anyone and everyone that came to him,” says Markle Janner, manager of Operations. “And he would recommend some of the most out-of-the-way, hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Occasionally we would try them, and wouldn’t you know it, they were just as great as he said.”

Outside of the office, Padgett enjoyed spending time with his fiancé, Lisa, his children and grandchildren, and watching Clemson football.

Coworkers, connections, and friends are encouraged to share a story or memory on the Gathering Us website.